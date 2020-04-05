Ronald R. Harsha, 83, of Gibson City, father of a Foosland resident, died at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home.
A private family funeral service was held Saturday at First Baptist Church, Gibson City, with the Rev. Dennis Norton officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook.
Mr. Harsha was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Bellflower, the only son of Henry Ray and Mabel Stiger Harsha. He married Sue Ann Sosamon July 23, 1998, in Foosland. She survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are his children, Kevin Harsha of Bloomington, Brian (Terrie) Harsha of Foosland, Teressa (Terry) McRae of Gibson City and Michelle (Ryan) Zoller of Leesburg, Va.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marjorie Baize of Towanda, Doris Wyant of Normal and Diane Harsha of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by a son, Leland Pearson, and sister, Jean Baker.
Mr. Harsha served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW. He was a famer, longtime mechanic and, at one time, a part-time Champaign County deputy. He also was a longtime member of the Foosland United Methodist Church, Foosland Sportsmen's Club, Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF & AM and the Corn Belt Shrine.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
