Ronald Bohlen, 72, of Mahomet, father of a Rantoul resident, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Rantoul VFW Post 6750, 675 N. Ohio Ave., Rantoul.
There will be no visitation.
Mr. Bohlen was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Champaign, a son of Nathaniel H. and Laura E. Downs Bohlen.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Ed) Pellum of Rantoul; two grandchildren, Vincent Lynch and Hillary Maier; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Karl (Jeanne) Bohlen of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Bohlen worked 20 years for ACH Humko, Champaign. He later worked and retired from Plastipak Packaging Inc., Champaign. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved old country music and old cars.
Memorials may be made to the Rantoul VFW Post 6750.