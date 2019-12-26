Roger L. Weber, 82, of Buckley, brother of a Paxton resident, died at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and for one hour before the service Saturday, also at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Weber was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Paxton, a son of Alfred and Marie Boness Weber. He married Rosemary Knueppel Feb. 5, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kristine (Scott) Weber of Buckley; two sons, Allan (Tammy) Weber of Buckley and Dwain (Nichole) Weber of Loda; 10 grandchildren, Jackie (Danny) Masco, Jamie (Paige) Weber, Kaitlyn (Reese Snider) Weber, Shayne (Emily) Weber, Courtney (Matt Polson) Weber, Hunter (Aubrey Glazik) Weber, Skyler (Chelsea) Weber, Dalton (Jordan) Weber, Cheyenne Weber and Weston Weber; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald (Tomola) Weber of Buckley; and a sister, Suzanne (Don) Burklund of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Weber graduated from Buckley High School in 1955 and served in the United States Army 1956-58. He was a lifelong farmer, cattle rancher and owned and operated Weber Fertilizer-Trucking Co.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. He also served on the Buckley State Bank board of directors.
Mr. Weber enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing. He had a passion for cattle-buying and always enjoyed his trips to the cattle barns. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made tohis church.
