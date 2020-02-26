Roger D Toler, 71, of Blountstown, Fla., formerly of Paxton, died Monday evening, Feb. 24, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday March 6, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Mr. Toler was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Cyclone, W. Va, a son of Prayther and Billie (Wright) Toler. He married Catherine Ellis Dec. 16, 1977, in Rantoul. She preceded him in death Nov. 27, 1996. He married Shirley Bruner Sept. 9, 2007. She preceded him in death Oct. 6, 2011.
Mr. Toler is survived by four children, Frank Ellis of Oakwood, Tina (Toby) Sutton of Blountstown, Fla., David (Leslie) Bruner of Blountstown and Tammy (Edward) Bodiford of Bristol, Fla.; three brothers, Russell Toler, Philliip (Mary) Toler of Nagshead, N.C., and Jeff Toler of Cyclone, W. Va.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
Mr. Toler graduated from Oceana High School, W. Va., in 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years. He then worked at Bell Sports in Rantoul for 20 years. He enjoyed golf, photography and fishing.