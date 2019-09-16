Roger N. “Nick” Carter, 78, of Penfield died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Embury Cemetery, Hope.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Carter was born Oct. 28, 1940, on the family farm near Penfield, a son of Howard and Katherine “Sally” (Warner) Carter. He married Nadine Hicks Nov. 23, 1961, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tina Carter-Whitaker of Champaign; a son, Will (Sarah) Carter of Loda; two brothers, Gary (Mary) Carter of Washington and Daryl Todd of California; and four sisters, Diane Smith of California, Sally Montgomery of Nevada Sue Miler of Wyoming and Lynn (Ron) Hayes of Colorado.
He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a truck driver for the past 40 years and enjoyed farming in between runs.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation.