Rodney Young of Champaign, a graduate of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy, Rantoul, died at 9:06 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stone Creek Church, Urbana. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.
Mr. Young was born Dec. 10, 1982, at home, a son of Robert Young Jr. and Dianne Young. After his birth, he was later taken to Mercy Hospital in Urbana.
Surviving are his daughter, Ra’Nyiah Young of Joliet; his parents, Robert Young Jr. and Diane Young of Champaign; brothers, Vasean Young, Marazette (Dawn) Young and Cedric (Lori) Young, all of Champaign; maternal grandmother, Ezra Akins of Champaign; three nephews and two nieces; special friend Shawanda Dean; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Young attended Urbana High School in Urbana. He graduated from Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul in 1999. He was employed at T Gray’s Auto Spa.
At an early age, he attended Greater Holy Temple Church under the leadership of Elder Larry Simmons and First Lady Doretha Simmons.
He was a jokester who loved to make others laugh. He loved spending time with his cousins and extended family.