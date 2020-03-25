Rodney R. Buhr, 60, of Decatur, formerly of Gifford, died Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
A private graveside service will be held in Kopmann Cemetery, St. Joseph. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Buhr was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Paxton, a son of Wilbert and Marie (Wolken) Buhr.
He married Glenda Galindo June 28, 1986. She survives in Decatur.
Also surviving are a son, Andrew Buhr (Bailey) of Decatur; a daughter, Jennifer Buhr of Peoria; parents, Wilbert and Marie Buhr of Gifford; mother-in-law, Irene Galindo of Rantoul; brother, Arlen Buhr (Candy) of Gifford; sister, Janice Lanto (Pete) of Edwardsville; brothers-in-law, Ernie Galindo (Annie) of Gibson City and Mark Galindo of Rantoul; sisters-in-law, Shirley Peterson of Sherwood Heights, Ore., Helen Browning (Greg) of Peoria and Debra Peterson (Gordon) of Estes Park, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Everett Galindo, and brother-in-law, David Galindo.
Mr. Buhr worked for the Decatur Park District as the chief financial officer for the past 21 years.
He was a devoted Christian and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed photography. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. His greatest passion was his family.
Memorials may be made to his church or to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund.
