Roberta A. Ingold, 85, of Fisher, died at 10:39 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gibson City Bible Church, Gibson City. The Rev. Paul Thomason will officiate. Burial will be in July in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ingold was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Larned, Kan., a daughter of Guy and Velma (Balman) Patterson. She married Dale D. Ingold June 15, 1954, in Gibson City.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Belinda) Ingold; three daughters, Diana (David) Wilkinson, Pam (Jim) Vestal of Fisher and Julie (Kandy) Ingold of Fort Myers, Fla.; three sisters, Mary Keith-Stocks of Fisher, Myra Bennett of Chandler, Ariz., and Cora Sue of Burlington, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers — Harold, Keith, Joe and Ray Patterson.
Mrs. Ingold, along with her husband, were longtime co-owners of Ingold’s Grocery Store in Fisher. They were the first couple married at the Gibson City Bible Church, of which they were members for more than 50 years. She loved and cherished her family and enjoyed doll collecting, quilting and baking. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and TCU football.
Her family remembers her as a humble, hardworking and loving mother.
Memorials may be made in her name to her church or OSF Hospice.
