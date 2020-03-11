Robert H. “Bob” Nielsen, 78, of Paxton died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Christian Bible Church, 1202 E 200 North Road, Cissna Park, with the Rev. Joshua Benner officiating.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. Nielsen was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Chicago, a son of Carl A. and Verna Ollila Nielsen. He married Ellen “Ellie” Marshall April 24, 1971, in Chicago. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Peter (Lisa) Barsema of Streator; a daughter Maria (Ralph) Barsema of New Zealand; stepson, John Scott (Kathy) Chernisky of Hastings, Minn; stepdaughter, Heidi (Zeke) Johnson of Dennison, Texas; four grandchildren, Keith Barsema, Nicholas and Andy Chernisky and Skye Blu Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Maureen Lane.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dolores Keeton and Shirley Ciric.
Mr. Nielsen graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. He was a service manager for Pitney-Bowes, retiring after 24 years. Upon moving from Chicago to Paxton in 2001 he was a home inspector.
He was associated with the Christian Bible Church, Cissna Park, and the Ford County Historical Society, where he had also served on the board. He was a former member of the Royal Order of Moose and Society of Home Inspectors.
His hobbies included woodworking and billiards.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
