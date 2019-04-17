Robert C. Miller, 85, of Sorrento, Fla., formerly of Rantoul, died March 28, 2019.
Graveside memorial services were at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Eustis, Fla., with military honors. The Rev. Bill Boyer officiated.
Mr. Miller was born in Urbana. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maureen.
Also surviving are his daughters, Lori Miller (Robert Drummond) of Rockville, Md., and Diana Reigelsperger (Jason) of Orlando, Fla.; granddaughters, Kate Drummond and Maggie Drummond; and his sister, Joan Houser of Tyler, Texas.
Mr. Miller was a 1951 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He moved to the Mt. Plymouth-Sorrento, Fla., area in 1988. He was retired from real estate sales and was a journalist and writer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.