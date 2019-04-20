Robert C. “Bob” Hesterberg, 82 of Gifford, died at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 108 E. Church Street, Gifford, with Rev. Terry Strom officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatvlle, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hesterberg was born July 3, 1936, in rural Gifford, a son of Reinhold and Anna Schlueter Hesterberg. He married Norma Orth Nov. 26, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly, Iowa. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Daniel (Diane) Hesterberg of Penfield and Mark (Marissa) Hesterberg of Bend, Ore.; two daughters, Sandra (Terry) Strom of Bloomington, Lori (James) Bednarz of Gifford; 10 grandchildren, Gabe (Sara) Strom, Bethany (Noah) Dodd, Kristen (Don) Stout, Caleb (Rebeca) Hesterberg, Luke (Brittany) Hesterberg, Josiah (Logan) Hesterberg, Seth Hesterberg, Elizabeth Hesterberg, Kelsie (Jason Roemer) Bednarz and Nathan (Morgan) Bednarz; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; a sister, Darlene (Robert) Altes of Chatham; four brothers, Eldon (Mary) Hesterberg, Earl (Sue) Hesterberg, Karl (Sandra) Hesterberg and Armin (Charlene) Hesterberg, all of Gifford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard Hesterberg; a great-granddaughter; and a nephew.
Mr. Hesterberg graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1954 and received a B.A. degree from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, in 1961. He owned and operated Hesterberg Electric, Gifford, and retired in 1999.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana. He was also a member of the Gifford Lions Club and Gideons International since 1970. He had been a Sunday School teacher, seventh-grade confirmation teacher and a Gifford volunteer fireman for 33 years. He worked with Mission Builders and Laborers for Christ for 11 years on 14 projects and went on several mission trips to Haiti, Guatemala and New Orleans.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International or Laborers for Christ.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.