Robert "Bob" Helbling, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. Burial will be in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher, followed by a luncheon at the church.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City is in charge of arrangements
Mr. Helbling was born June 13, 1932, in Gridley, to the late William and Faye (Hewitt) Helbling.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Leatrice; two daughters, Lynnette Reppert (John) of Paxton and Terry James (Randy) of Manchaca, Texas; a son, David Helbling (Laura) of Mahomet; grandchildren, Matt James, Mindy James Tolbert (Jason), Kallie James Wilson (Bryan), Joseph Reppert (Lena), Jaime Reppert Vance (TJ), Megan Helbling and Mark Helbling; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews and a niece.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and William, and two nephews.
Mr. Helbling served for four years in the United States Air Force as a jet engine technician. During the Korean War, he maintained F-86 fighter jet engines while being stationed at George Air Force Base in California.
Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he joined the civil service ranks at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, where he excelled as a jet engine instructor, and eventually in the Training Aids Division, where he spent many years managing the shop operations. Of the many projects that he managed, the full scale space shuttle emergency rescue trainer and the missile system trainer were some of the most memorable.
After retiring from civil service at Chanute, he enjoyed working with a good friend remodeling homes and doing anything related to houses or cars, especially Studebakers. He enjoyed working with his hands and could repair or build just about anything, including two homes that he and his wife lived in.
Faith, family and country were dear to him.
Memorials may be made to Good News Radio WGNN.
Memories may be posted at lambyoungfh.com.