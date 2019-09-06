Robert Harris Jr., 66, of Rantoul, formerly of Chicago, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3105 County Road 1700 E, Rantoul. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Harris was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Great Lakes, a son of Robert and Clemmie (Donaldson) Harris.
He is survived by his mother, Clemmie Harris of Rantoul; a sister, Mitzi Thomas, and a brother, Ken Harris, both of Rantoul; and several other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandmothers.
Mr. Harris graduated from Simeon Vocational High School in Chicago. He worked in medical records and business administration at Michael Reece Hospital, Chicago. He had no children but helped to raise three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.