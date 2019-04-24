Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Dover, 58, Paxton will be at noon Saturday, April 27, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton,
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Dover died Monday, April 22, at the family farmhouse.
He was born May 10, 1960, in Paxton, a son of Hilda Hanson and William Dover.
Survivors include his brother, Benjamin Dover of Paxton; sisters, Diane Bennett of Cape Canaveral, Fla., Linda (Michael) Carl of Salina, Kan., Marylin (Brian) Jones of Ottawa and Beverly (John) Jones of Oxford, Ark.; and numerous other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother in 2000; father, William in 1976, a nephew and two brothers-in-law.
Mr. Dover started his education, initially being homeschooled, later graduating from Centennial High School in Champaign. He received a degree in history from the University of Illinois. He was currently an eighth-grade social studies teacher at J.W. Eater Junior High School in Rantoul.
He loved his nieces and nephews. He especially loved taking them to lunch, dinner, movies, Illinois basketball games and to the occasional bar in Champaign.
Mr. Dover was a huge sports fan, always watching the Fighting Illini and Chicago Cubs.
He loved music, attending a wide variety of concerts as often as he could. He loved nothing more when all his sisters and families could come to the farm house and jam out to music, play cards, eat a ton and have a few drinks.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Dover’s name to the donor’s choice.
