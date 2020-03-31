RANTOUL — Robert “Bobby” Johnson, 81, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Johnson born July 2, 1937, a son of Edward and Elsie Mae (Rollins) Johnson in Wilson, La., on July 2, 1937. He married Minnie Jelks Sept. 10, 1960. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Eliska (Marco) Paratore; daughter-in-law, Ginny Johnson; grandchildren, Edward O’Hare and Sarah O’Hare; sisters-in-law, Annie Mae Johnson, Sedonia Johnson and Madeline Wright; brother-in-law, Bernard (Brenette) Jelks; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; brothers, Edward Johnson Jr. and Charles E. Johnson; and son, Keith Johnson.
Mr. Johnson accepted Christ in his life at an early age.
He graduated from East Feliciana High School, Clinton, La. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served for more than 20 years, achieving the rank of master sergeant. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in computer analytics.
Mr. Johnson committed his spiritual service to New Light Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Matthew Scott and was ordained as a deacon. He later became the director of the youth department and severed as church treasurer.
He embraced the youth in our church and community by providing activities, spearheading tutoring, ensuring nutrition and sponsoring educational field trips to invoke Christian values.
Outside of caring for his family, Mr. Johnson’s favorite obsession was fishing. He enjoyed the quiet reflection time even if he did not catch any fish.
Condolences may be sent to www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.