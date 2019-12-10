Robert “Bob” Bane, 60, of Paxton died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. The Rev. Terry Cooper will officiate.
Mr. Bane was born Sept. 2, 1959, in Wenona, a son of Robert and Lois (Eilts) Bane. He married June Dippel May 15, 1998, in Tennessee. She survives in Paxton.
Also surviving are a stepdaughter, Ashley (Corey) Mathews of Rantoul; two stepgranddaughters, Rylan and Gemma Mathews; a sister, Barb (Gary) Barke of Metamora; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cindy Weeden.
Mr. Bane graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 1981. During his schooling, he worked as a correctional officer for Sheridan Correctional Center. From 1981 to 1987, he was chief of police for the Tonica Police Department, Lostant Police Department and Wenona Police Department. He became a patrolman for the Paxton Police Department in 1987, until he became captain in 2005. He served as chief of police for the Paxton Police Department from 2006 until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Crimestoppers.
Mr. Bane enjoyed collecting guns and helping his wife with the animals. His granddaughters were the light of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or Ford County Homeless Pets.
His guestbook may be signed at www.coxknapp.com.