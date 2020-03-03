Ricky Fayard Sr., 62, of Bismarck died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at home.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Potomac Community Building, with a service to begin at 3:30 p.m. Military honors will follow the service conducted by the Potomac American Legion. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will also be held at a later date in French Settlement, La.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Fayard was born July 27, 1957, in Marrero, La., a son of Roy and Clara (Schexnayder) Fayard. He married Kathy Bergman July 10, 1993, in Potomac. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Ricky Fayard Jr. and Jacob Kirkley; three daughters, Jessica (Jeff) James, Keli (Brian) Kirkley and Whitney (Brad) Stephens; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Troy (Shontel) Fayard and Samuel (Michelle) Fayard; two sisters, Barbara (Jimmy) Pigron and Pam Fayard; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Fayard; mother, Clara Netto; stepfather, Ardis Netto; son, Todd Fayard; and brother, Timmy Fayard.
Mr. Fayard served in the United States Army. He was also a Golden Gloves boxer. He was a devoted New Orleans Saints and LSU fan. He was a carpenter for 30 years and used his abilities to build their home in the oldest church in Bismarck, which was his pride and joy, where they held family gatherings.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories or photos may be posted on his memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.