Richard “Dick” Hoffman, 63, of Ludlow, IL passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was born February 4, 1957 in Urbana, IL, a son of Arthur and Marie (Klein) Hoffman.
He is survived by 4 siblings, Gene (Patty) Hoffman of San Antonio, TX; Frank “Moe” (Angie) Hoffman of Bloomington, IL; Patty (Steve) Jones of Eureka, IL; Debbie (Scot) Renn of Annadale, VA, and 8 nieces and nephews and 7 grand nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law Mary Disseler of Springfield, IL .
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jim Hoffman.
Dick was a 1975 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He worked at Jeld Wyn (Caradco) for almost 40 years. He was an active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church.
He was a loving and caring brother, uncle and friend.
There will be a private committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public service will be scheduled at a later time.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.