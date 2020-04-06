Richard Harper, 79, of Champaign, father of a Rantoul resident, died at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Haprer was born on March 20, 1941, in Monticello, a son of Robert W. and Nina (Dyson) Harper. He married Carol Mueller Aug. 31, 1962, in Watseka. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Kimberly Harper of Rochester, Minn.; one son, Kevin (Susan) Harper of Rantoul; two grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Harper of Metamora, Gary (Bunney) Harper and Dan (Becky) Harper, both of Mansfield, Bill Harper of Spring Green, Wis., Lynn (Julie) Harper of Roanoke and Jay (Cindy) Harper of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Kathy (Rick) Berger of Paxton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Harper graduated from Bement High School in 1959 and later graduated from Illinois Commercial College. He worked as a systems analyst for 30 years, at IBM, starting in Champaign and retiring in Rochester, Minn. He later worked at TriMin Systems in St. Paul, Minn.
He was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church, rural White Heath. In his younger years, he served as a volunteer firefighter for Savoy. He enjoyed woodcarving, fishing, reading, traveling, playing guitar and doing audio sound for the church. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or his church.
