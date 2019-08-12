Richard Essington, 67, of Paxton, formerly of Champaign, died at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A memorial service for the Army veteran will be scheduled at a later date.
Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Essington was born May 5, 1952, in Kankakee, a son of Donald and Shirley Essington. He lost his parents at the age of 4, and he and his two brothers were raised by their aunt and uncle, Dean and Marjorie Essington of Kankakee.
Perhaps the biggest joy in his life was the birth of his two daughters, Rhonda (Kevin) Greene of Salem and their sons, Trevor, Samuel, and Andrew and Jill (Jesse) Tooper, of Tega Cay, S.C., and their sons, Gabriel, Caleb, and Tristan.
He is also survived by his brother, Phillip (Diane) Essington of Redmond, Wash., and their sons, Jason (Cheryl) Essington and Tadd (Cassie) Essington; his sister, Karen Boudreau of Champaign; and other relatives.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Essington; his sister, Pamela Essington; and his uncle.
Mr. Essington graduated from Herscher High School and was drafted and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
