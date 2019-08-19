Richard “Rich” Brown, 68, of Rantoul died Saturday evening, Aug. 17, 2019, at home.
A graveside service to bury his ashes will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Mr. Brown was born March 22, 1951 in Ottumwa, Iowa, a son of Jack and Marge (Arndt) Brown. He married Linda Young Sept. 23, 1982 in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Corey Jenkins of Polo, Carrie Jenkins of Amboy and Tracie (Joshua) Quinlan of Paxton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Philip (Deanna) Brown of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.
Mr. Brown worked as line lead at Rantoul Products. He then worked as a CNA alongside his wife.
He was an avid golfer and closely followed the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago White Sox.