Richard D. Amsden, 83, of Paxton died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders and the Rev. Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery, Ludlow.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the funeral service Thursday, both at the church
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Amsden was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Champaign, a son of Dale and Florence Gordon Amsden. He married Fern Vest Nov. 25, 1956, at the Church of Christ, Paxton. She preceded him in death Dec. 15, 1994. He married Kay Pattengale Aug. 3, 1996, at the Church of Christ, Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Connie (Rodney) Loschen of Ludlow, Jane (Mack) Self of Urbana, andVicki (Doug) McCoy of Paxton; two step-daughters, Diana Lohrbach of Buckley and Kim (Tom) Barber of Chatham; grandchildren, Craig (Janet) Loschen, Brian (Allie) Loschen, Jacob (Heidi) McCoy, Samantha (Isaac) Cox, Marlena (Terry) Gordon, Billie Lohrbach, Kody (Carley) Brown, Jacob Brown, Katelyn and Michael Barber; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one sister, Jeri Amsden Roberts; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Amsden graduated from Paxton High School in 1953. He was a member of the Paxton Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Ludlow Fire Department for 63 years, serving from 1956 to 1993 as a fireman. He was chief of the fire department from 1967 to 1982 and served as a trustee from 1993 to 2019.
He sat on the board of directors for Ludlow Co-op from 1978 to 1992, acting as president of the board from 1986 to 1991. He was an acting Mason for 36 years. He served on the drainage district for more than 30 years.
Mr. Amsden has been a hard worker all of his life, even as a child growing up on the family farm. He began working professionally with his father at the family-owned Ford dealership in Ludlow. He also helped his father farm their family-owned farm ground until his father retired in 1957. He was a livestock and grain farmer the remainder of his life. His hobbies included bowling, gardening, and playing cards with friends. His greatest love was his family especially his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America or visit www.hdsa.org to make contributions.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.