Richard E. "Dick" Alexander, 85, of Champaign died Friday Nov. 1, 2019, with his family by his side at Amber Glen Special Care Center, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Mr. Alexander was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Fisher, a son of the late Melvin Alexander and the late Lois Ehler Alexander. He married Linda Adamson in 1962. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Jan Alexander of Savoy and Valerie (Ray) Vallese of Champaign; one son, Brian (Ronna) Alexander of Douglas, Mich.; five grandchildren, Marlee, Lucy and Olive Alexander and Trevor and Delaney Vallese; sisters-in-law, Deanna Alexander of Champaign and Terry Alexander of Manchester, Md.; a stepbrother, Glen Miller, and his wife, Mary, of Seymour; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Alexander and John
Mr. Alexander grew up on his family farm north of Champaign and attended a one-room schoolhouse, Mount Vernon School. He graduated from Champaign High School in 1952.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a signal corps radio operator and SP4 during the Korean War.
Upon his return from active duty, he became a camera operator at WCIA. In 1962, he returned to his main profession of farming. He was a farmer until his final harvest in 2010.
Additionally, he served on the Champaign Unit 4 school board for nine years, culminating in his presidency of the board from 1976 to 1978. Along with his fellow board officers, he helped to lead the board and community through the desegregation process. He also served on the Beaver Lake Drainage Commission and as a youth fellowship leader at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign.
Mr. Alexander's greatest joys included his children and grandchildren, time with family and friends and his lifelong fandom of the Chicago Cubs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial bench and tree at the Champaign County Forrest Preserve.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.