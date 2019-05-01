Rev. Robert T. Bolser, 74, CSV, formerly of Rantoul, died April 28, 2019, at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, followed by a prayer service at St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N. Pecos Road, Henderson, Nev.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m Saturday, May 4, also at the church.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Viator Church, 4170 W. Addison St., Chicago, followed by a memorial Mass.
Fr. Bolser was born April 1, 1945, in Urbana, a son of Catherine (Quinlan) and George Bolser.
He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Bolser of Rantoul, the Rev. Charles Bolser, CSV, and John Bolser; and his sisters, Mary Bolser and Colleen Von De Bur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stephen Bolser; and a sister, Judith Reale.
In 1963, he graduated from Rantoul Township High School. He professed his first vows as a Viatorian Sept. 8, 1964, his final vows Sept. 1, 1967, and was ordained a priest May 13, 1995, in Chicago.
Fr. Bolser received a B.A. in theology from Loyola University in Chicago, an M.A. in religious studies from Mundelein College and an M.A. in educational psychology from Western Illinois University. He earned a master of divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.
He had a variety of teaching assignments. He taught at Griffin High School in Springfield, (1968-70), Gimnasio Central de Valle in Buga, Colombia, (1970-73), Colegio San Viator in Bogotá, Colombia (1973-76) and at Alleman High School in Rock Island (1976-83). He served as director of affiliates and in campus ministry (1983-89) at Saint Viator High School and as a pastoral associate at St. Bartholomew Parish in Waukegan (1989-91).
He then served as parochial vicar at St. Viator Parish in Chicago (1995-2000, 2001-2006), and as parochial vicar at St. Thomas More Catholic Community in Henderson, Nev. (2000-2001, 2007-2015). He retired in 2015 and moved to the Province Center retirement residence in Arlington Heights in 2016.