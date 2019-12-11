The Rev. Leland G. Uden, 75, of Chatham, a Rantoul Township High School graduate, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Springfield.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Uden was born Jan. 13, 1944, in Champaign, a son of Henry and Annette (Loschen) Uden.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Thom) Uden; his children, Aaron (Kimberly) Uden and Baryth (Patrick) Bryan; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three siblings, Kevin (Karen) Uden Vicki (Tim) Kenyon and Pam (Lyle) Way.
He was preceded in death by a son, Adam, and a sister, Connie (Bruce) Hanson.
The Rev Uden graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1962. He went on the attend Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, and graduated with a BA degree in social work. In the autumn of 1967 he entered Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, to prepare for the Lutheran ministry.
In the summer of 1969, he served as a seminary assistant to the late Rev. M.S. Bredow at Christ Lutheran Church, Clinton, Iowa. He served his pastoral internship under the supervision of the late Rev. James P. Hunter, Christ Lutheran Church, Salem, Ore., during the 1967-70 school year.
Returning to Wartburg Seminary, he served as a student to the Rev. Robert Oden at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Dubuque. He graduated from Wartburg Seminary with a master of theology degree May 23, 1971. He was ordained by the late Bishop Alton Zenker at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, June 13, 1971.
He went on to service parishes in Grygla, Minn., Washington, Ind, Normal and Sterling.
In 1989 he accepted a call to be an assistant to the Northern Illinois Synod bishop in Rockford.
In the fall of 1992 he accepted a call to Fremont, Neb. From there, he moved to Quincy, where he served his last full-time parish. He officially retired in June 2010.
In that same year he moved to Chatham. During that time he served part-time at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Springfield. In 2013 he resigned due to ill health.
Memorials may be made to the Estates Senior Living and Hospice Care, 6513 Winterberry Lane, Springfield, IL 62711, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2498 CR 2100 E, Thomasboro, IL 61878-9699, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62702.