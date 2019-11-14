Rebecca “Becky” S. Wurmnest, 65, of Sibley, mother of a Paxton resident, died at 3:56 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Interment will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 5-7 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wurmnest was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Gibson City, a daughter of Clyde and Betty Lou Means Cline. She married Tom Wurmnest Jan. 20, 1973, in Strawn. They had been married 46 years. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Rich (Shannon) Wurmnest of Paxon and Kimberly (Jason) McCreary of Gibson City; grandchildren, Tessa, Gavin, Kayla, Madison and Avery; her mother, Betty Cline of Gibson City; and siblings Joey Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of North Carolina and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Loren “Shorty” Cline.
Mrs. Wurmnest worked in the billing department at Gibson Area Hospital for 27 years. She was an active member of the recruitment and retention committee at the hospital. She was a member of AAHAM and volunteered at the local food pantry.
Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Scholarship Fund or to The Outpatient Clinic.
