Raymond Michaels Jr., 73, pf Belleville, a former Rantoul area resident, died Monday, April 8, 2109, in St. Louis, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Law officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Michaels was born Dec. 16, 1945, a son of the late Raymond and Betty (Ford) Michaels Sr. in Nashville, Tenn.
He worked his entire career with the United States Air Force and retired from Scott Air Force Base with the rank of chief master sergeant. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and didn’t miss a NASCAR race. In his spare time he enjoyed golf and kept a meticulous yard.
He always enjoyed the outdoors, and he was especially fond of hot weather. His true love was his dedication to his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Mary (nee Doyle) Michaels; four daughters, Rachael (Kirk) Levo Theresa (Eddie) Steele, Rebecca (George) Bala and Pam (Craig) Sisson; a son, Daniel (Daphne) Michaels; grandchildren, Sean Levo, Courtney Levo, Jared Levo, Blake Steele, Wade Steele, Dylan Bala, Abby Bala, Emma Bala, Gavin Bala; Nick Sisson; Madi Sisson; Ashton Michaels; Tim Moss; Peyton Moss; brother, Billy (Diane) Michaels, sisters; Janet (Philip) Warner, Patty Danner and Marilyn Elam; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Building 31 Room 5A48, 31 Center Drive, MSC 2486, Bethesda, MD 20892; or The Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St. Swansea, IL 62226.