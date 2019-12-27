Raymond C. Arends, 84, of Sibley, brother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 9:35 pm Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Health Care Center, Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Monday December 30, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Melvin Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Arends was born July 30, 1935 in Paxton, a son of Charles W. and Florence A. (Beck) Arends.
He is survived by his brother Morris (Anita) Arends of Thomasboro; four nieces and nephews-; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Luella) Arends; an infant sister and a great niece, Stephanie.
Mr. Arends joined the United States Army after graduation. He was stationed in Japan and served from 1954-1956. He worked at M&W Gear Company in Gibson City for 10 years, then worked at Chanute Air Force Base until his retirement.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Cancer Center of Normal.
