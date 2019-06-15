Ray A. Rademaker, 79 of Rantoul died at 4 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home.
Mr. Rademaker was born June 27, 1939, in rural Ludlow, a son of William and Anna Albers Rademaker. He married Judy Wolken Feb. 14, 1970, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Ryan (Amy) Rademaker of rural Rantoul; adaughter, Jill (Gary) Duden of Gifford; four grandchildren, Anna and Laney Duden and Hunter and Emily Rademaker; and two brothers, Edwin (JoAnn) Rademaker of Oakwood and Eldon (Marilyn) Rademaker of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Melvin Rademaker.
Mr. Rademaker graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army 1963-65 as an MP and was stationed in Germany. He was a life-long farmer and always interested in conservation.
He and his wife moved from the farm into Rantoul in 1998.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, and the men’s Bible study group. He also served as an usher and had been a church council member. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, traveling and the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid nature lover, and one of things he loved most was raising different varieties of birds, including pheasants and peacocks. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
