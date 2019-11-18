Ray L. Broeker, 86, of Urbana, father of a Thomasboro resident, died at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Chaplain Robert Frank will officiate. Burial with military rites will take place in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign after the funeral.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Broeker was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Perryville, Mo., a son of Jesse P. and Nellie V. (Upchurch) Broeker. He married Carolyn S. McDonald-Smith Nov. 8, 1965, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Ricky (Becky) Broeker of Thomasboro, Alicia Hinners (Byron Miller) of Oakwood and Laura (Scott) Lathem of Dahlonega, GA. His brother Robert (Glenna) Broeker of Perryville, Mo., seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Mr. Broeker was a Korean Conflict veteran, serving with the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of corporal, receiving many medals and ribbons.
He worked for OK Trucking as a truck driver for 40 years. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 630 and the American Legion Post No. 71.
He loved going camping, fishing, hunting and going to turkey shoots. He also enjoyed flying his airplanes and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.
