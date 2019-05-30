Ralph Cox, 79, of Ludlow died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church St., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfeldt will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military honors by American Legion Post 210.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at American Lutheran Church.
Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.