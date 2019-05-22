Ralph E. Bloemker, 86, formerly of Urbana and Savoy, brother-in-law of Ludlow and Paxton residents, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, Venice, Fla., following a brief illness.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, where military rites will be accorded.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bloemker was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Bourbon, a son of William L. and Mabel I (Hadfield) Bloemker. On Sept. 4, 1976, Ralph and Earlene (Cooper) Hall married and lived 43-plus years together, mostly in Florida, prior to death Feb. 25, 2019.
Surviving are his brother, Gerald (Jean) Bloemker, and sister-in-law, Vicki Bloemker, both of Urbana; brothers-in-law, Terry Cooper of Ludlow, Stephen Cooper of Paxton and Phil Cooper of Tennessee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Charles, Bernard, Albert and Roy; and his sister, Eunice Hubert.
Mr. Bloemker attended Urbana schools and graduated from Urbana High School in 1951.
He and his brother, Gerald, both volunteered for the U.S. Army in February 1952. Ralph served as a sniper in the Korean War and was awarded three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, among several other medals. He separated from the Army as a sergeant in September 1953, returning to Urbana, where he worked for the post office for 30 years. Then came retirement to Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.