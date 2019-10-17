R. Bruce Carroll, 92, of Savoy died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Carle Hospital, Urbana, with family and friends by his side.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana. The family encourages those attending to wear Cardinals or Fighting Illini attire for the occasion.
Mr. Carroll was born April 12, 1927, in Garrett Township, a son of Emil and Mabel (Smothers) Carroll. He married Madge Eddleman Sept. 15, 1951, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. They were married for 62 years. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his three sons, Doug (Patty) and Lynn (Deborah), both of Atlanta, Ga., and Steve (Terri), of Indianapolis; and his three grandchildren, Brad (Kelsey) of Phoenix, Peyton of Erie, Pa., and Luke of Indianapolis.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, Mary Ellen, Georgeanne, Betty, Polly, Ben and a second brother who passed away as an infant.
Mr. Carroll graduated from Atwood Township High School in 1945 and served in the Navy aboard the USS Marias (AO-57) in 1945-46. He played professional baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He was a civilian employee of Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and a sales representative for New England Life Insurance in Urbana before becoming personnel director at Carle Clinic in Urbana. In retirement, he worked at Stone Creek Golf Course in Urbana and volunteered for Faith in Action of Champaign County.
Mr. Carroll was an active member and past congregational president of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana. He was an avid fan of Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois athletics, and he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a high school athlete.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Urbana or to Kiwanis C-U Little League Baseball.
