I admit it. I was bested by a bird.
It was such a beautiful day Saturday, I wanted some hammock time outside. We have two big cedar trees in our backyard perfectly spaced for my hammock.
I needed to do some work, too, and with modern technology, I can respond to emails, post on social media and write stories on my phone. So I decided I could kill two birds with one stone. Turned out, there was a third bird not so easily dispatched.
Before reclining with my cigar in one hand and my smartphone in the other, I sat up to post an obituary to our Facebook page. Just as I opened the file I heard a splat next to me on the hammock. There was a bird high above me taking target practice. Had I lied down like I intended to, it would have gotten me in the face.
I grabbed some wipes from inside the house and cleaned up the mess the bird left. Then I tried to reason with him to find a different branch. He wouldn’t budge. I even used my Twitter account to send him a message, but he refused my tweet.
I looked around to see what I could throw toward him to persuade him to move, but all I could find were pinecones that were too light to go the distance. I thought about the pellet gun in the house, but I didn’t want to kill the bird. Well, part of me did, but it was broad daylight, and the neighbor kids play outside; it just didn’t seem like a good idea.
I went in the garage and found one of those Super Soaker water cannons that my mother-in-law had sent over for the grandkids. I loaded it up and went back out on safari.
The water gun has a wheel that flips down to turn it into a splatter gun. Having never used the device before, I didn’t realize this. Lifting the weapon to take aim caused the wheel to flip down turning the narrow stream into a broad fountain. All I managed to soak was myself and the hammock.
I was not yet deterred. I figured out the wheel thing and took aim once again. Navigating the stream through the web of branches, I soon found that the Super Soaker’s range was about an inch short of the bird’s branch, which I’m pretty sure the bird knew when he chose that spot.
Despite rattling the needles just below him, the bird stayed put. He wiggled his tail feathers, taunting me, and possibly preparing another shot.
By now, my cigar was nearly spent, and I still hadn’t posted the file. I emptied the water gun and returned it to its spot in the garage. Then I went outside and rolled up the hammock.
As I was putting the hammock away, my wife came out and said, “I thought you were going to work outside.”
“I can’t,” I said. “The bird won’t let me.”
The bird won this round, but next time, I’m taking the garden hose out with me. And an umbrella.
© Copyright 2019 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. I wonder if this is the same bird that’s been targeting my car. It’s going to be a long summer.