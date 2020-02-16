Phyllis I. Henegar, 91, of Buckley, mother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Johns Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Henegar was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Wentworth, S.D., a daughter of Fred and Lydia Weerts Lessman. She married Samuel F. Henegar June 2, 1951, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Buckley. He preceded her in death Dec. 7, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Tim) Peter of Murphysboro; a son, Todd (Melody) Henegar of Thomasboro; three grandchildren, Dana (Nick) Martin, Kyle (Maddie Flesner) Henegar and Kaitlyn (Eric) Hamilton; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Gerry Schuldt of Buckley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Herb and Bert Lessman.
Mrs. Henegar grew up in Wentworth and moved to Buckley her senior year of high school. She graduated from Buckley High School. She was the secretary for St. Johns Lutheran Church and school for 22 years. At the age of 58, she went to work for the University of Illinois Plant Pathology and retired after 20 years.
She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Buckley, and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and pepper.
Memorials may be made to St. Johns Ladies Aid.
