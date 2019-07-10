Phyllis Gordon, 89, of Champaign died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
A service will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A celebration of life will follow at the funeral home with food and drink and a time to reminisce.
Born Phyllis Vernette Pickett in Paxton to Theodore and Vernette (Anderson) Pickett, she married Floyd “Gordie” Gordon in Paxton in 1950. He survives.
Also surviving are their three children, Trudy Gordon (Rob Bedows), Rod Gordon (Debbie) and Sherry Clayborn; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Gordon worked for and retired from the University of Illinois Athletic Association. She had a passion for Illini basketball and particularly for Dee Brown. She traveled to many Illini games. With her husband, she also traveled much of the country, residing in such diverse places as Colorado Springs and Palm Desert, Calif., as well as other parts of Southern California. They eventually returned to their roots, living in Champaign.
As much as she had a passion for her husband and the Illini, she also had a great love for people in general. She loved being out and about with friends and family. She loved to sing. Yet another of her passions was for animals, one pug named Opie in particular.
Memorial donations can be made to Make-A-Wish Illinois, an organization that grants wishes to children with life-altering illnesses, or to the A Friend in Need Animal Care Fund through the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois. This fund is used to help owners with limited resources get care for their pets and supports care for homeless animals.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.