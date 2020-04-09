The Rev. Dr. Phenues Bush, 85, of Champaign, organizer of a Rantoul church, died at 11 a.m. March 28, 2020.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 701 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington, and the service to follow will be private.
Rev. Dr. Bush was born March 28, 1935, in Washington County, Miss., a son of Luethel Pelmore and Fred Bush. He married Frances Crockett Aug. 21, 1955, in Urbana, and they had eight children.
Surviving are five children, Rhoda Walker, Janice Bush, Loletha Bush, Jeanine Cribbs and Paul Bush; adopted children, Regina Daniels Reid, Albert and Vernell Gray; and a host of many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sons, Phenues II and Frederick Bush; one grandson, Desmond Bush; one great-grandson; and his stepfather, Robert Hinds.
He pastored the Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington, for 45 years, retiring in 2015. He also organized the New Light Baptist Church of Rantoul. He pastored Second Baptist Church, Paris, Ill., and the St. John Baptist Church, Terre Haute, Ind.
Memorial cards may be sent to 1708 Whitmer Court, Bloomington, IL 61704.