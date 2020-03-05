Peggy Lou Rose, 84, of Williamsport, Ind., formerly of Armstrong, died at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, Ind.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong, with the Rev. Sally Swaim officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Rose was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Potomac, a daughter of Herbert and J. Hermenia (Edenburn) Warren.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Troy) Seggabruch of Onarga and Lisa Taylor of Martinsville, Ind.; one son, John Rose of Peoria; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marcey Bartlow; a brother, Bill Warren; a sister; Pat Ewing; and other relatives.
Ms. Rose worked at SuperValu, in Champaign for several years until she retired. She enjoyed her pets and doing crafts.
