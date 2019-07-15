Peggy J. Bell, 70, of Villa Grove, formerly of Eagle’s View, Rantoul, died at 8:07 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Champaign.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Villa Grove Cemetery, with Isaac Bell officiating. A celebration of life and fellowship dinner will be held immediately after at First Christian Church, Villa Grove.
She was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Tuscola, a daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Ghere) Utterback.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Heidi) Bell; two grandchildren, Adalyn and Asher Bell; and one sister, Karen Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
She and her husband, Ron, were foster parents to more than 17 children over the years they were married. During her time at Eagle’s View in Rantoul, she enjoyed making wreaths for veterans as a part of the RSVP Project.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.