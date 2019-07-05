Peggy Elkins, 67, of Paxton, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Cremation rites were accorded.
Knapp-Miller Funeral Home, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Elkins was born June 2, 1952, in Paxton, a daughter of Cecil and Loraine Sims Forbes. She married Gary Elkins April 16, 2000, in Fisher in 1969. He died April 16, 2000.
Surviving are three sons, Shawn (Julie) Elkins of Stockwell, Ind., Chad (Angie) Elkins of Frost Proof, Fla., and Travis (Dana) Elkins of Paxton; one brother, Doug Forbes of Paxton; five grandchildren, Heather Elkins, Russel Pacapelli, Jessica Cowan, Bridgette Elkins and Nash Medico; four great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
Mrs. Elkins enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
Memorials may be made to the family for assistance with her medical expenses.
