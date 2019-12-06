Paula Lawless, 77, of Boonville, Mo., a native of Paxton, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home.
Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 24, 1942, in Paxton, a daughter of Lowell (Red) Wycoff and June Brownfield Wycoff.
Surviving are her partner, Paul Humphrey of Boonville, Mo.; a son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Lawless of Santa Fe, Texas; twin granddaughters, Kelsey and Haley Lawless; and numerous cousins.
Her parents preceded her in death.
She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and watching the flowers bloom. She took pride in decorating her house for the different seasons. She also loved to go shopping. She and her partner would go to car shows together, and they enjoyed being in each other’s company.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.