Patricia M. Montgomery, 82, of Gibson City, formerly of Gulfport, Miss., mother of a Fisher resident, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare in Gibson City.
A celebration of her life was at 11 a.m. Saturday at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. The Rev. Andy Baker officiated. Her ashes, as well as those of her husband, Kenneth R. Montgomery, and son, Gary Wayne O’Bryan, were buried in Willowbrook Cemetery immediately following the service.
Mrs. Montgomery was born March 13, 1937, in McLean, a daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Johnson) Long. She married Kenneth R. Montgomery on June 18, 1983, in Mississippi. He died Nov. 7, 2014.
Surviving are four sons, Verle (Tina) O’Bryan of Fisher, Ray (Linda) O’Bryan of Gulfport, Miss., Rocky (Lynn) O’Bryan of St. Louis, Mo., and Steven (Michele) O’Bryan of Fountain, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sylvia Shaffer; and a son, Gary O’Bryan.
Mrs. Montgomery owned and operated a laundromat in Gulfport, Miss., for many years. Her greatest love was her family, a word that included anyone in need. She opened her heart and home to many people.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Heritage Health in Gibson City.