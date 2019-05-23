Patricia C. Merle, 81, of Rantoul died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Malachy Church, 311 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Lux Meorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Merle was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Chicago, a daughter of Gordon and Anna (Lifka) McElligott. She married Robert Merle April 18, 1970, in Chicago. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Laura (Peter) Manrique of Philo, Jennifer (Fred) Shabec of Lake in the Hills and Colleen (Jason) Miller of Savoy; and five grandchildren, Peter, Isabella, Andrew, Owen and Isaac. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother, Rita, Eileen and William.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Merle was a member of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, where she was known as Sister Rita Marie. After leaving the convent, she continued to teach at several Catholic schools in and near Chicago. She and her husband raised their three daughters in Elmwood Park and then moved to Rantoul for retirement, where she spent many years substitute teaching in local schools.
She loved spending time with her family, especially babysitting her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, a devoted parishioner of St. Malachy’s in Rantoul and enjoyed traveling with her family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul.