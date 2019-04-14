Patricia Little, 69, of Rantoul died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 10 at the Little family farm, 1247 CR 2800 N, Rantoul.
Mrs. Little was born Sept. 18, 1949, in Providence, R.I., a daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth Broderick. She met Les Litte while he was stationed in Rhode Island in 1970. They were married April 8, 1972, at St. Patrick's Church in Rhode Island. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, India (Jeramy) Anderson and Jenna Little; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her mother, Elizabeth Broderick; sister, Jackie (Paul) Schmid; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceeded in death by her father, Patrick Broderick; sisters, Bonnie Ann; her in-laws, Paul and Joan Little; and her brother in law, Sam Little.
After her marriage, she and her husband moved to Rantoul. She worked for Altamont in Thomasboro for 25 years.
She loved gardening and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and donated several for NICU babies.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital.