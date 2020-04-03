Patricia Crandall, 86, of Rantoul died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Per the family’s wishes, her funeral service will be available to livestream on the Facebook page, Cox-Knapp Funeral Home. Anyone without access to Facebook can email to coxknappfh@gmail.com for assistance.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Cox-KnappFuneral Home, Paxton. Burial will follow in Del Rey Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, anyone feeling sick, have sick symptoms, is immunocompromised, etc., is asked to stay home and stay safe.
For anyone planning to offer their condolences in person, only a few people will be let in at a time to lower exposure to the family; others will be asked to wait outside and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Crandall was born May 4, 1933, in McHenry, a daughter of Francis and Mina (Lawrence) Weiss. She married Bruce Crandall Nov. 21, 1963, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death March 11, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Diane Wilson of Rantoul, Ron Wilson of Grants Pass, Ore., Susan Tarter of Rantoul, James Crandall of South Carolina, Judith Key of Paris, Alan Crandall of Paris, Terry Crandall of Rantoul and Rodney Crandall of Astoria, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob VanDusen and Larry VanDusen, both of Elgin; two sisters-in-law Pauline Siebert of Gilman and Rita Ray of Sabattus, Maine; and special friends.
She he was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce Crandall Jr.; and a sister, Joan Price.
Mrs. Crandall enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and playing bingo — but most important, she loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, and always made sure everyone was full and fed.
Mrs. Crandall was a member of American Legion Post No. 287 Women’s Auxiliary and was a Gold Star Mother.
Anyone who would like to offer their condolences to the family can sign the online guestbook at www.coxknapp.com or mail a card or letter to The Crandall Family c/o Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton, IL 60957, and it will be forwarded to the family.
Memorials may be made to the family’s wishes.