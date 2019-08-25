Pamela "Pam" (Nalley) Spivey, 62, of Rantoul died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a long battle with cancer.
At her request, no services will be held as her body was donated to science for cancer research.
She was born Jan. 20, 1957, a daughter of Joseph and Marilyn Nalley.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Nalley of Rantoul; two sisters, Sharon Frost (Joseph) of Bloomington and Leah Reynolds (Tad) of Gifford; a brother, Thomas Nalley of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Rilee, Peyton, Kolden, Sage and Zyan; two great-grandchildren of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers.