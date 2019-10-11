Norma E. Flesner, 89, of Rantoul died Thursday evening, Oct. 10, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Flesner was born Jan. 22, 1930, on the family farm in rural Urbana, a daughter of Arend and Marie (Eiskamp) Janssen. She married Harm K. Flesner March 12, 1954, at Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. He preceded her in death June 11, 2001.
She is survived by a son, Leon (Barbara) Flesner of Gifford; three grandchildren, Rebecca Flesner of Champaign, Chris (Amanda) Flesner of Flatville and Casey (Corey) Roelfs of Ludlow; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis.
Mrs. Flesner was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, where she was an Ambassador of Christ.