Norma Elkins, 92, of Urbana, sister of a Paxton resident, died at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside service for the family was held at 2 p.m., May 20 at Grandview Cemetery. The Rev. Hank Sanford officiated.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, was in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Elkins was born Nov. 20, 1926, in the home of her maternal grandparents (Archie and Opal Hartle) to Roland T. and Hazel M. (Hartle) Smith of Cochise, Ariz., and later Urbana. She married Harry Robert Elkins of Mahomet June 21, 1958. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Elkins is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Jerry) Power of Goodyear, Ariz.; one step-grandchild, Marcy Power of Peoria, Ariz.; three sisters, Sylvia Smith and Celia (Don) Snyder of Urbana and Nina Mecum of Champaign; one brother, Alan (Joyce) Smith of Paxton; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gordon E. Smith.
Mrs. Elkins graduated from Urbana High School and obtained an associate degree in science from Cochise College in 1972. She was employed by the Penn Central Railroad (Peoria and Eastern) as a dispatcher in Urbana. After moving to Arizona, she later became a school bus driver for the Bisbee Unified School District.
Following the death of her husband, Mrs. Elkins moved back to Urbana, where she resided until her death. She had a green thumb, and her yard showed it. She was also an avid euchre player, and she spent many Tuesday afternoons at the Stevick Center.
She was a member of the Neighborhood Social Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Alliance Chapter), and the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (George Rogers Clark Chapter) and the Senior Bowling League.
Memorials in her name may be made to the donor's choice.