Norma Dunkman, 78, of Urbana died at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Mike Mack officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Dunkman was born Feb. 14, 1941, in Sidney, a daughter of William W. and Violet M. Taylor Chesnut. She married Richard T. Dunkman July 17, 1965; he preceded in death Dec. 13, 2002.
She is survived by two sons, Bill (Dawn) Dunkman of Westfield, Ind., and Brian (Paula) Dunkman of St. Joseph; one daughter, Dawn Martinie of Urbana; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four brothers, John (Judy) Chesnut of Sidney, Dean (Sandra) Chesnut of Champaign, Chuck (Diane) Chesnut of Ogden and Lee (Lisa) Chesnut of Sidney.
She was preceded in death by a son, Bradley W. Dunkman, and a brother, Dick Chesnut.
Mrs. Dunkman was a member of Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph. She graduated from Unity High School, Tolono, and retired from SJO High School as the head cook. She also worked at Marble’s Catering in Savoy. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.