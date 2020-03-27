Naoma “Dolly” DeWitt, 84, of Rantoul died in the early morning hours of Friday, March 27, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
She will be buried in a private graveside service and placed beside her husband.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. DeWitt was born July 5, 1935, in Bemidji, Minn., a daughter of Guy and Florence (Sykes) Premo. She married Leighroy DeWitt, her high school sweetheart, May 29, 1954, in Cass Lake, Minn. They celebrated 50 years together. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2004.
She is survived by three children, Cindy DeWitt of Rantoul, Robert (Christie) DeWitt of Lebanon, Ind., and Kris (Chad) Martin of Rantoul; a brother, Ronnie (Jenny) Premo of Rantoul; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Mrs. DeWitt was a real estate agent for Century 21 for 25 years. She was a published author of three adult contemporary novels. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was a member of the American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to her church.